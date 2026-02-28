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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

DC910 docking entertainment system

DC910/98

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Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape orientation

Place your iPod touch in portrait or landscape orientation

The accelerometer in your iPod touch automatically changes the way the content is displayed. If you rotate your iPod touch from portrait to landscape or vice versa, the contents of the display will be switched. This integrated dock for iPod on the Philips system is specially designed to suit this feature - you can change the display orientation of the dock so you can conveniently view a webpage, photo or video clip in its proper aspect ratio on the screen of your iPod touch.

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

Dual wOOx loudspeakers for enhanced bass experience

wOOx technology creates a superior bass sound by capturing and enhancing low frequency bass for a dramatically enhanced bass and sound experience.

30W RMS total output power

30W RMS total output power

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