Very good performance and good controls, and it does work as an internet radio using an appropriate iPhone app (there are a number free). The app needs to be playing when the iPhone is docked, and can then be 'slept' (& woken) using the remote/sleep etc. Philips should point this out as we needed an internet bedside radio (like others) because we have poor FM & DAB reception. Niggles are that the handbook is poor in unnecessary ways - for example the controls diagram is not page-referenced and important things like what the alarm actually DOES (for many people like us we just want an automatic radio - so we want it to stay on once 'alarmed') are not included. And I am actually not sure if the app is still working in the silent state (so is it downloading from the internet, counting towards one's limit? - I think not but again the handbook should say).