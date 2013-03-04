2 year warranty
Discontinued
DC291/05
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.
3.7
of 5
6
Reviews
killer1479
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
brilliant system
ordered this item, as i couldnt find an iPad dock that suited my taste.. and all i can say is, that im very happy i bought this, the unit is lovely to look at, nicely designed, with a beautiful sound to it, the delivery was superb and fast also.. i'll be sure to order directly from philips again in the near future :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
graham1
05/02/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing
This is the first ipod dock i have bought and im so glad i did,the quality of the music is so rich and the bass is super impresive for a unit of this size,it is really simple to use and set up and well worth the money.A couple of friends that have seen it have gone out to purchase the same model the first and last ipod dock i think i will need to buy amazing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Marko1964
14/03/2013
United Kingdom
Great sound
I bought this docking station for my I Pad.It was easy to set up and the I Pad fitted just fine also the sound was really good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DC291 docking station for iPod/iPhone/iPad