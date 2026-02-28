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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CSQ1005/98

Your mobile music theater

Sense the true music with the 25cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSQ1005. With peak power at 650W, a Polypropylene cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

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delivers powerful notes and beats

Your mobile music theater

4-layer copper voice coil maximizes rigid bass

Sturdy polypropylene cone for all-weather performance

Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.

Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

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