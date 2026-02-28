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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Car coaxial speaker

CSP6920/00

Your mobile music theater

Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP6920. These 16x24cm 5-way speakers have peak power at 480W, and feature an oval fiber composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass.

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with 5-way stereo for powerful sound

Your mobile music theater

  • 6 x 9"

  • 5-way

  • 480W Peak

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

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