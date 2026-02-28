2 year warranty
Discontinued
CSP652/00
Your mobile music theater
Play your music loud without distortion with the 16.5cm Philips Car component speaker system CSP652. With peak music power at 300W and an external crossover network to restore high fidelity details, music is presented with clean sound.
16.5 cm (6.5")
2-way
300W Peak
High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.
Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.
Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.
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