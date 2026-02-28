2 year warranty
Discontinued
CSP610/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP610. These 16.5cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 210W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.
16.5 cm (6.5")
2-way
210W Peak
The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.
PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.
Fits perfectly in all 16.5cm speaker openings.
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