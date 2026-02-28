2 year warranty
Discontinued
CHP8035W/56
Power & Charge your electronics safely
Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output.
3 outlets
3 USB charging ports
Power Delivery
BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use
Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.
Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.
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