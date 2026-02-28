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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Wall tap

CHP8035W/56

Power & Charge your electronics safely

Featuring 13A fused BS plug expand to 3 grouded universal outlets with 3 USB charging ports. 2 USB and 1 USB-C PD charging port. USB with maximun 18W output.

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18W output with PD

Power & Charge your electronics safely

  • 3 outlets

  • 3 USB charging ports

  • Power Delivery

BS plug with 13A fuse

BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

Automatic safety shutter

Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

3 Outlets

Convert one outlet into three outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

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