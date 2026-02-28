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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CEM5100/00

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM5100. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • Bluetooth

  • For iPod & iPhone

  • USB

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

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