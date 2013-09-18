2 year warranty
Discontinued
Experience live music in car
Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound, and your eye to the variable color LCD display for a personalized backlight color.
For iPod & iPhone
USB
CD
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rod24
18/09/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic sound quality & mood light
Does not read my android Samsung Note II & ipad mini. Otherwise, very good sound quality!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CEM3100 Car audio system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CarStudio CEM3100 Car audio system