2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Octopeye
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
bnjvh5467547
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
bazcam1981
28/01/2013
United Kingdom
Great bit of in car kit
The unit is a well made, sleek designed little box with easy to use buttons on the fascia and easy to operate touchscreen when it's extended. The sound quality when connected using the individual speaker outputs is very clear with negligible distortion even at higher volumes. The amount of media you can use is very good too, being able to choose between DVDs, MP3 CDs, USB, SD cards, Bluetooth and radio leaves little left out with regards to choice of entertainment sources, you can even connect an auxiliary source such as a games console if that's not enough for you! The bundled Sat-Nav software if you choose the add-on is fairly comprehensive with easy to use functions and the ability to save favourite locations, the only downside I found with the system is the lack of a post-code search function, small gripe aside its a very accomplished little box of tricks and if you can ignore the small inconvenience of the post-code search it's well worth a look.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CED780 Car audio video system