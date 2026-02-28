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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM150RD/00

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.

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Even in the water or snow

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Up to 8 megapixel for high quality photos

Up to 8 megapixel for high quality photos

Shoot clearer and steadier videos with advanced anti-shake

Shoot clearer and steadier videos with advanced anti-shake

Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.

Instant video editor for simple editing on the camcorder

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