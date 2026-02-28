2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM150RD/00
Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy
Rugged and waterproof, the ESee camcorder CAM150 is great indoors & out, even in water or snow. Advanced anti-shake delivers the sharpest videos while dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats for easy sharing anytime.
Advanced anti-shake lets you take great videos that you will always be proud to share. Steady and undistorted videos are ensured by gyro sensors that are armed with advanced algorithms. The sensors take measurements of the distance between the ground and the camera lens, and make the necessary corrections whenever the camcorder wobbles. This advanced technology gives you blur-free pictures every time, letting you capture the best moments in life in amazing videos.
Reviews