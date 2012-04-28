2 year warranty
Discontinued
CAM100BU/00
Capture videos in high definition (720p), and enjoy them in the same quality as HD TV broadcasts. “720” refers to the display resolution, the number of horizontal lines onscreen. “p” stands for progressive scan, or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. 720p gives video quality that is superior to that found in typical mobile phones and digital cameras. In addition, the Philips camcorder uses the same video format as Blu-ray Disc players and discs – H.264. This highly sophisticated format delivers superb HD picture quality, letting you savor crystal clear memories on video.
Never miss another marvelous moment again. With the Philips camcorder’s fast start-up time, you can start shooting away instantaneously. Thanks to several advanced features, like fast processor speed and dedicated signal processing, it takes only two seconds to start up the Philips camcorder. The buttons are designed with simplicity in mind, so all you have to do is press one button to start filming in high definition. The Philips camcorder keeps you ever ready to capture surprising events without missing a beat.
With the built-in Windows software, you can post your movies on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo with no fuss. For Mac users, you can easily organize, edit and share with iMovie from iLife. With an advanced compression technique, the HD video format (H.264) used by the Philips camcorder can generate smaller files than those from standard camcorders, digital cameras and mobile phones without any loss in video quality, so you can share them faster! These files can also be used by other programs like iPhoto and Windows Movie Maker.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kailas
28/04/2012
United Kingdom
CAM100BU is perfect
Very nice pocket camcoder ever seen, good battery backup, performance and video quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder
cam100
10/02/2012
United Kingdom
Recommended
If you want a night cam you should buy this cam and not cam102 as it has a much better lens, see the specifications.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM100BU HD camcorder