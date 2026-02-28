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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

BTM2280 Micro music system

BTM2280/12

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20W RMS maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

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