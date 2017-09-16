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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM1360/12

3.4

| (5) Reviews

Bring power to your tunes

Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room filling sound.

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Bring power to your tunes

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB port for charging

Digital Sound Control

Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

5

Reviews

3

16/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

Bought this micro system what a joy, considering the price it gives excellent results good tone ease of use, best I've had in a while

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

26/12/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sounds great!

Really happy with the sound quality of this unit from CD and USB stick. Love the minimal looks and feels substantial when you unpack it. Useful remote control too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

25/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Small and compact good to look at

Great sound . Quite easy to use. Only problem is there is no decent instruction manual. The instructions that come with it are very vague

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system

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