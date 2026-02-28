2 year warranty
Discontinued
BTM1180/12
Rich and powerful sound
Listen to all your digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth. This Philips Micro system also plays MP3-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.
Bluetooth®
CD, USB, FM
20W max
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
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