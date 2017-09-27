2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT7206/13
Less mess vacuum trimmer
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
0.5mm precision settings
Full Metal Trimmer
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Captures up to 90% cut hair*
Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.
Awards
3.6
of 5
108
Reviews
Retro
27/09/2017
United Kingdom
Some improvements over my older version
Love the quietness and smooth feel of this compared to my older Philips trimmer. But for some reason they have made cleaning it more difficult. The hair collector isn't removable anymore. They do give you a couple of small cleaning tools, but I have found that using my cordless vac is much more effective at quickly clearing out those little hairs. Charging is also much much better, taking only an hour to charge, but giving a decent runtime. All in all very pleased, I just wish cleaning wasn't such a kerfuffle :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
720s
29/07/2017
United Kingdom
No more messy sink
Excellent beard trimmer, collects a significant amount of stray hair.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Stacey86
06/07/2017
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
No more cleaning up stubble
Wow, my husband normally leaves stubble everywhere after having a shave, however with vacuum beard trimmer there is hardly any stubble left to clean up and he gets the shave as close as he looked out so he still has a bit of stubble left. Overall it is a fab shaver, easy to use, comfortable and we would recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 7000 BT7202/13 Vacuum beard & stubble trimmer
Tested in lab environment on hair mats