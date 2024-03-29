2 year warranty
Discontinued
Effortless even trim
This trimmer with full metal blades lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal blades
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Integrated hair lift comb
The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want.
Trim your stubble in one quick pass, while being gentle on your skin. Our new Integrated hair lift comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for effortless, even trimming.
This trimmer comes with double sharpened full metal blades that cuts more hairs in every pass for faster trimming.
4.4
of 5
102
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Amug
29/03/2024
United Arab Emirates
Awesome product
Its a great product with multiple attachments, lasting battery and very convenient to use.
Pros
Battery life, attachments
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-02-28
shabeer
23/02/2020
United Arab Emirates
Great for personal use
I have been using this since last one year regularly. Still the performance is like brand new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5202/83 Stubble trimmer
Date of Use 2019-02-23
Garden123
17/02/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great and great value
Does what it says on the tin. Quick and easy to use
Pros
Quick and easy to clean
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 BT5502/13 Beard trimmer
Date of Use 2023-01-17
Versus its Philips predecessor