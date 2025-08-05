2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.
For legs and body
Cordless use
+3 accessories
Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
4.6
of 5
88
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
user since 1998
05/08/2025
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
10 / 10
10 / 10 the best tool ever the speed and the solid feeling is amazing
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet & Dry epilator
Date of Use 2023-08-05
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet & Dry epilator
Date of Use 2023-08-05
Smoov dog
09/12/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I wish I used this years ago !
I have to say that every time I use this shaver and all it does I feel a little cheated as to why it did not come along sooner as it has so many useful functions as well as it's simplicity to use and maintain. Add to that fast charging and great run time I was so pleased I bought spares and sundries to make it the full ticket , spot on from Phillips great features and superb design .
This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories
Date of Use 2024-11-09
This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories
Date of Use 2024-11-09
Readautotec
13/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good quality
Excellent product feels good and well made and quieter than others
Pros
Does a good job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
Date of Use 2023-05-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
Date of Use 2023-05-13
vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
CLT Germany N=153, 2019