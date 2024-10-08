2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.
Skin friendly shaver
3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
50mins cordless use/1h charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
4.4
of 5
137
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
meezo
08/10/2024
United Arab Emirates
Part of promotion
I liked the slim design of the trimmer
The blades were not sharp as mentioned which is good for body grooming
Pros
smooth blades
Cons
battery charging time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-08
Moodi
08/10/2024
United Arab Emirates
The product fits me
Because the product has a slim easy handling design which makes it a perfect fitment for my use, as well as the perfect performance and battery life
Pros
Slim design
Cons
Charging time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-08
Ahmed22
07/10/2024
United Arab Emirates
Perfect for my sensitive skin
I choose Phillips because it has wide variety of beard trimmers, and i choose this specific model because it was recommended for sensitive skin and it had trimmer and skin smoother
Pros
Perfect sensitive skin
Cons
There was no attachments
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3017/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2024-09-07
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.