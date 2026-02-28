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Discontinued

Pedi AdvancedElectric foot file

BCR430/00

Smooth feet from heel to toe

Philips Pedi Advanced gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe.

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With ultra precision disc

Smooth feet from heel to toe

  • With ultra precision edge

  • Rotating disc

  • Wet & dry

  • Cordless and rechargeable

Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

The unique rotating disc with ultra precision edge gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove callus in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.

Gentle treatment for your skin

Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.

Award-winning handle design

Award-winning handle design

Award winning ergonomic design that allows you to easily reach your heels & toes.

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