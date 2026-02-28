2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ250/12
Carry a bagful of fun
Get favorites going with this Philips AZ250/12 CD Soundmachine. Pop in a CD or connect a portable player via MP3 Link. It comes with a soft fabric carrying case. Also enjoy safe listening with max volume limits
Prolonged exposure to sound at high volumes can cause irreversible damage to the ears. To help ensure you and your loved ones always listen at safe volumes, your Philips CD Soundmachine comes pre-set with the maximum volume at which music can be played. Even if your child has headphones on and you can’t hear what he is listening to, you can rest assured that it won’t ever be too loud. Philips delivers with you in mind, for your peace of mind.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The Philips CD Soundmachine is designed to sit horizontally or vertically, and engineered to perform brilliantly in both positions. To ensure that the CD door does not flip open accidentally when the player is placed vertically, the door is constructed to open only at the push of a button. A CD door lock is also available, securing the door against unintentional button pushing. This sliding lock is located atop the Soundmachine, out of the reach of small playful hands, and is hidden while in the player is in its bag. At Philips, every little thing matters.
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