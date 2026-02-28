CD door lock for uninterrupted music playback on the go

The Philips CD Soundmachine is designed to sit horizontally or vertically, and engineered to perform brilliantly in both positions. To ensure that the CD door does not flip open accidentally when the player is placed vertically, the door is constructed to open only at the push of a button. A CD door lock is also available, securing the door against unintentional button pushing. This sliding lock is located atop the Soundmachine, out of the reach of small playful hands, and is hidden while in the player is in its bag. At Philips, every little thing matters.