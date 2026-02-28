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2 year warranty
AZ1017 CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
AZ1017/98
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
0
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