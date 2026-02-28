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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

AZ1017 CD Soundmachine

AZ1017/98

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20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

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