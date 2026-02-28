2 year warranty
AWP1775CH/56
Clean water for a refreshing shower
A compact shower filter to give you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities.
8L/min
The filter is made of NSF certified KDF which can remove residual chlorine and impurities such as rust and sediments, so that you can enjoy comfortable and refreshing shower with clean water.
Dense and smooth water flow of 8L per minute for an enjoyable shower experience.
The housing is made of anti-scald material which fully adapts to the temperature of hot water from conventional water heaters, ensuring safe usage.
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