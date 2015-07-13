I bought this speaker two weeks ago. Hooking up the device was fairly easy. Sound quality is very good, a bit on the bassy side but still very good. User experience is where this device shows its problems. Regarding the app playback is not as straight forward as in most conventional players. - Songs within an album can't be sorted by track order. - You have to manually select the songs you want to play. If you select one song within the album view, the speaker will only play that song, and not the remaining songs in a continuous order (There is a + button which you can use in order to add songs in bulk, but this is just awkward). I don't know why Philips could not make this app work as like every other music player. - Song playback stops randomly sometimes. - Sometimes the app can't find the speaker, even when everything else is working fine and the speaker is recognized by other devices. - This speaker does not allow to broadcast any other kind of content such as the sound output of a computer or a mobile device (for example to listen to youtube videos). - I bought this player in France and brought it with me to Argentina. In France the app would show the option to use spotify, in Argentina it does not. I am a premium subscriber of this service in Argentina (legally available here) so I don't understand the reason why this app is intentionally crippled. I have heard that spotify is launching a new service with Philips as a partner called connect. I hope this device will be updated to benefit from the user experience of the spotify app, and the sound quality of the A3. Right now I am just sad I bought this device and cannot return it.