2 year warranty
Discontinued
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
keith
24/12/2012
United Kingdom
Android Docking Speaker
Great little item works and sounds really good, but was let down by the lack of instructions, and the fact that if your phone is in a flip case this has to be removed to charge it, or use the rear usb charging socket.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Scubamike
14/02/2012
United Kingdom
A great start
Having waited for almost 2 years to dock my HTC so that I could play music and charge at the same time I couldn't wait to get my hands on this docking station. I did have a couple of reservations beforehand, particularly around the apps/software that you need to download. the other concern was that with 4 different Android phones in our house how easy would it be connect them up with different locations of the micro USB ports. The first thing to note is that you don't need to download Songbird or Fidelio, I just synced my phones bluetooth to the docking station and off I went, the sound quality through bluetooth is surprisingly good with no obvious distortion or loss of quality. With the FlexiDock system Philips get really close to getting connectivity spot on at the first attempt. My HTC has its micro USB port at the bottom which means it sits perfectly on the FlexiDock and looks great. When I first tried to connect up with phones skin in place I couldn't get a connection to the dock, but after adjusting the 2 rubber pads on either side of the connector down the problem was solved.(FlexiDock living up to its name?) The only problem that I have is when I mount a phone where the micro USB port is on the side, the phone tends to lean to one side which doesn't look great and I worry about how much strain this would put micro USB port. some kind of support is required on the slider to compensate for this. For a first attempt at a product that is designed to work a variety of different phones and configurations I think it is a brilliant start. Well done Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS351 docking speaker with Bluetooth®