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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS141/12

3.2

| (10) Reviews

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Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit/charge Android phone

The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Bluetooth music streaming from Android powered device

Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

10

Reviews

4
2

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

sound is really great!

I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

sound is really great!

I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

11/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound Great

I cannot fault this product except I cannot find how touse the phone in a landscape position. Wanted to listen ti music and dab radio in my small workshop. This fits the bill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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