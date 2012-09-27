2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS141/05
Free your music and charge your Android phone
This docking station plays and charges your Android phone, and even wakes you up with songs from your phone or radio. Download the free app that comes with Songbird music function to enjoy great music management and more unique features.
for Android
The Philips FlexiDock is perfect for Android powered phones. Its unique design cleverly docks most Android powered phones - whether the phone's connection socket is at the bottom, on the side or even on the top. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connection socket. The dock is also adjustable to hold the phone in both portrait and landscape positions, letting you position your Android powered phone at the centre of the speaker.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
3.2
of 5
10
Reviews
Terri27
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
sound is really great!
I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
andydyble
27/09/2012
United Kingdom
sound is really great!
I bought this item to use with my samsung galaxy s2 and its great, the sound quality is excellent, I can also use it with other bluetooth devices aswel to pay music through. I love it a great buy!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Polly7
11/08/2012
United Kingdom
Sound Great
I cannot fault this product except I cannot find how touse the phone in a landscape position. Wanted to listen ti music and dab radio in my small workshop. This fits the bill
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS141 docking speaker with Bluetooth®