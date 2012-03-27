2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS111/12
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as this Philips AS111/12 docking station plays and charges your Android powered phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC.
for Android
Listen to all your favorite songs on a speaker that delivers fabulous sound. This Philips docking speaker plays music from your Android powered devices via Bluetooth. Simply download the free Philips DockStudio app and the Bluetooth will automatically be turned on and connect once when your device is docked. You get to enjoy powerful and outstanding sound, with unbeatable convenience. Hardly anything else sounds as good.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
2.8
of 5
6
Reviews
Sadra
27/03/2012
United Kingdom
Finally a nice docking speaker for Android
There are so many docking stations for iphone, but for anyone who prefers to use an android smart phones the options are limited, but thanks to Philips now I can listen to my music, charge my Android phone and have a clock radio next to my bed all in this lovely device. It looks cool and stylish, the sound is superb and really easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
jce2702
15/01/2012
United Kingdom
Great sound, a few quirks but a must-have for Android owners
Having migrated from the iPhone, a bedside do know for my new Samsung Galaxy S2 was something I hoped would appear, so when the Fidelio line of Android speaker docks appeared I was immediately interested, please both as an overnight charging system but also for listening to some tunes. After looking at some of the larger models I settled for the cheapest - it seemed to offer what I was looking for and pre-Christmas I wasn't looking to spend a fortune. Opening the packaging I was pleasantly surprised by the weight of the product and impressed with the overall feeling if quality. I was soon installing the Fidelio App, pairing with Bluetooth and enjoying some sounds. First up: for a small mono speaker, and the As111 sounds really good. No, I its not going to win any What Hi-Fri awards but the sound is warm, friendly the bass surprisingly present and perfect for late night talk shows. Next up: you may wish to play back your media library with this speaker dock but I no longer bother: the TuneIn App has turned me into an avid late nightInternet radio listener. The Dock connector is a smart bit of engineering: being micro USB in neither has the size or the latching mechanism of an iPod/iPhone connector to offer that really positive 'your connected' feeling. But it is very adjustable and two rubber padded 'stabilisers' either side of the USB connector can be adjusted to make your phone sit steady. Downsides: the Fidelio software, whilst not awful, could be a lot, lot better.. Whenever you plug in a micro USB device to your phone, the Fidelio App will think it is connecting to the speaker, turn on Bluetooth and spend the next few minutes trying to pair. The clock brightness has three settings: way too bright, too bright and infinitely dim. The ring of orange LEDs on the base (the 'nightlight') looks cool but serves no purpose. Lastly, the placement of controls on the top. Panel of the unit is illogical at best - certainly placing one BEHIND the dock was not the smartest move. A simple remote would have been better. Overall I'm glad Philips made this speaker dock. It's a lot better than many iPhone docks I've had and hopefully as the improve the Fidelio App the functionality will improve too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
geohawk
24/11/2011
United Kingdom
Really good sound from such a small unit
I brought this Clock Dock as a gift for my girlfriend and after opening it and using it everybody was really impressed with the deep sound from such a small unit. It was really easy to use and the sleep function is great for having music on at a quieter volume to go to sleep to and a louder volume for the alarm in the morning. If there is a downside then the Fidelo app that has to be installed on you device is a little big and cant be installed to the SD card.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®