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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

AQ5130 Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ5130/98

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AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

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