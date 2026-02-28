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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AJL308 Clock Radio

AJL308/98

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7" color display for easy viewing of clock, radio & calendar

7" color display for easy viewing of clock, radio & calendar

To read the content on the LCD display clearly, the Philips Clock radio has a large display viewing area to make reading of the time and alarm easy, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

Wake up to sounds of nature and start a fresh new day

Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. What is special about this Philips Clock radio is that it awakens you to nature sounds, radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a stress free awakening with natural sounds or your favorite music, this clock radio has it all.

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

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