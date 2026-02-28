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Discontinued

AJH5100 Clock Radio

AJH5100/12

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20 nature sounds & tunes for falling asleep & waking calmly

20 nature sounds & tunes for falling asleep & waking calmly

Say good night and mean it. 20 built-in sounds help you fall asleep and wake up better, with 15 chosen to create an atmosphere of calm in your bedroom, lulling you into deep and restful sleep. Drop off to sounds of nature like those made by rain and forests, soothing environmental sounds like heartbeats and wind chimes, or music designed to put you in the mood for sleep. When morning comes, wake up refreshed with any of five sounds, including the toll of a bell and the chirping of birds. Besides the wide selection of sounds, you can also choose to wake up to a standard buzzer or to the radio.

Peaceful sleep timer with gradual music fade-out

Peaceful sleep timer with gradual music fade-out

This soothing sleep timer allows you to program the required length of time for music fade-out to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. Besides its power-saving capabilities, it also helps to ease you into blissful slumber by eliminating the need to adjust the volume or the shock of an abrupt end to the background music as you start to doze off.

Multi-color mood-lights to match your style

Multi-color mood-lights to match your style

Color and light can affect how you feel. One combination can make you feel energized, and another make you feel composed. Colored lights are also undeniably attractive and can add interest to any room. This clock radio comes with multi-color mood-lights that can produce more than 32,000 colors - giving you a plethora of hues to choose from, whether you want light that matches your mood or your décor.

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