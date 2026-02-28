20 nature sounds & tunes for falling asleep & waking calmly

Say good night and mean it. 20 built-in sounds help you fall asleep and wake up better, with 15 chosen to create an atmosphere of calm in your bedroom, lulling you into deep and restful sleep. Drop off to sounds of nature like those made by rain and forests, soothing environmental sounds like heartbeats and wind chimes, or music designed to put you in the mood for sleep. When morning comes, wake up refreshed with any of five sounds, including the toll of a bell and the chirping of birds. Besides the wide selection of sounds, you can also choose to wake up to a standard buzzer or to the radio.