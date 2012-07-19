2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
metalmickey33
19/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent Radio Alarm Clock
Bought this on offer from Argos. Excellent value for money - teenage son wants one now! Sound quality is excellent. Radio is good. Dual alarm a good feature. App for iPhone adds more features which is a bonus to the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7034D docking station for iPod/iPhone