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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5305D/12

1

| (1) Review

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case.

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Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

20/02/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

"Works with most protective cases" - really???

Doesn't even work with the official protective case for an iPhone 5/5s. It is pictured with a phone with a case docking - this is not the case!! Ridiculous.

This review was made for AJ5305D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5305D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

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