2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5305D/12
There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Matt82
20/02/2014
United Kingdom
"Works with most protective cases" - really???
Doesn't even work with the official protective case for an iPhone 5/5s. It is pictured with a phone with a case docking - this is not the case!! Ridiculous.
This review was made for AJ5305D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5305D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone