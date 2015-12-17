ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/05

2.4

| (11) Reviews

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.

See all benefits

from iPod/iPhone & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

11

Reviews

2

17/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.

I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

23/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product has deficiencies

A disadvantage of radio is only this, when the iPhone is connected to a channel is not filled, as much as it should be. The battery lasts much less than otherwise to 220v.

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

01/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for about 18months then gave up

I have had this model for about 18months and it has now decided to flash unsupported device whenever i put my iphone 6s in the dock. This results in no charging facility and constant flashing mening the phone has to be removed from the dock completely Is this an issue with iphone 6s or is this a different issue altogether? I wouls be intrigued to know....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.