2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5300D/05
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
2.4
of 5
11
Reviews
steve35
17/12/2015
United Kingdom
The sound quality is fantastic, the features are great.
I've had it almost one year, I needed something small but I also wanted a big quality sound. This was a great choice I have what I wanted, it's hard to believe with the quality sound it's compact enough to fit anywhere. There hasn't been a day since my purchase that I haven't been completely satisfied with my decision.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
MatoMato
23/08/2013
United Kingdom
This product has deficiencies
A disadvantage of radio is only this, when the iPhone is connected to a channel is not filled, as much as it should be. The battery lasts much less than otherwise to 220v.
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
orangepeel
01/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great for about 18months then gave up
I have had this model for about 18months and it has now decided to flash unsupported device whenever i put my iphone 6s in the dock. This results in no charging facility and constant flashing mening the phone has to be removed from the dock completely Is this an issue with iphone 6s or is this a different issue altogether? I wouls be intrigued to know....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5300D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone