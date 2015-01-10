2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up and beam
Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm.
Time projection
Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power
This clock radio projects the time onto the wall or ceiling for your convenient viewing. With the Flip control feature, you can immediately rotate the projected time 180 degrees for easier viewing from anywhere in the room.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DW67
10/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm
Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
judgejules
27/07/2011
United Kingdom
Very Happy
It does everything promised in the publicity. The only improvement I would like to see is for the projection lens to have greater flexibility in direction, however if siting beside your bed this would not be a problem. I liked the ability to dim the fixed display light, and to be able to pre-programme 2 different alarms.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio