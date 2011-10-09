2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
quidproquo
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
great design
to set up the cd clock player took some reading of instruction properly. although once i had understood the instructions...it became clearl what i had done wrong.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3916 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3916 Clock Radio