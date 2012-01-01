2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3270D/05
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
merryberry
01/01/2012
United Kingdom
Volume of Alarm
If you like being woken by rapidly increasing volume (set at level 3 but zoomed up to level 20 before I managed to switch the deafening noise off) and you don't have get up at 04:00 in the morning, this is the product for you! Very disappointed with Phillips - this is the first of their products that I'm having to take back - I've bought various Phillips items as a first choice for more years than I'm going to admit to!
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
kwackerz
01/01/2012
United Kingdom
Volume of Alarm
If you like being woken by rapidly increasing volume (set at level 3 but zoomed up to level 20 before I managed to switch the deafening noise off) and you don't have get up at 04:00 in the morning, this is the product for you! Very disappointed with Phillips - this is the first of their products that I'm having to take back - I've bought various Phillips items as a first choice for more years than I'm going to admit to!
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
remondo
24/11/2011
United Kingdom
Looks great on the box but ultimately flawed
I purchased this product to charge my iPhone at night and wake me up with the radio in the morning. Initial impressions were good, the radio signal was good, the sound quality was adequate for a radio alarm but I wouldn't want to use this as a full time audio player. The design is good too, the clock was large, easy to read and not too bright like most clocks. Setup was easy and the independent dual alarm is a great feature. Upon further testing I found that the alarm volume, whether it is iPod music, radio or beep, rises to the point where it is uncomfortable to listen to. I would prefer the alarm radio volume to be customisable so that it remains at a predefined volume so I can continue listening while I snooze. Had I tested this in one of my cranky morning moods I would have thrown it across the room! I will be returning this product ASAP for a full refund. Having read reviews on the Argos website it's clear other people agree with my points about rising alarm volume, I suggest this issue is rectified in future models.
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ3270D Clock radio for iPod/iPhone