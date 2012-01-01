I purchased this product to charge my iPhone at night and wake me up with the radio in the morning. Initial impressions were good, the radio signal was good, the sound quality was adequate for a radio alarm but I wouldn't want to use this as a full time audio player. The design is good too, the clock was large, easy to read and not too bright like most clocks. Setup was easy and the independent dual alarm is a great feature. Upon further testing I found that the alarm volume, whether it is iPod music, radio or beep, rises to the point where it is uncomfortable to listen to. I would prefer the alarm radio volume to be customisable so that it remains at a predefined volume so I can continue listening while I snooze. Had I tested this in one of my cranky morning moods I would have thrown it across the room! I will be returning this product ASAP for a full refund. Having read reviews on the Argos website it's clear other people agree with my points about rising alarm volume, I suggest this issue is rectified in future models.