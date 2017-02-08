2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3123/12
Start Your Day, Your way!
This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Darweesh
08/02/2017
Saudi Arabia
It doesn't have an antenna
The device has a long wire as antenna which result in a bad signal all the time. It would have been better if it was supported with a metal extendable antenna. The radio is always noisy unless I hold the wire in hand. This is just annoying!
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
Darweesh
08/02/2017
Saudi Arabia
It doesn't have an antenna
The device has a long wire as antenna which result in a bad signal all the time. It would have been better if it was supported with a metal extendable antenna. The radio is always noisy unless I hold the wire in hand. This is just annoying!
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio
This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio