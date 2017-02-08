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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3123/12

3

| (2) Reviews

Start Your Day, Your way!

This stylish radio-alarm clock AJ3123/12 looks nice and wakes you in time. It has built-in FM radio and gives you a choice of waking up to your favorite station or the buzzer.

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Wake up with radio or buzzer

Start Your Day, Your way!

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

Battery back-up ensures memory of time during power failure

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
2
1

08/02/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

It doesn't have an antenna

The device has a long wire as antenna which result in a bad signal all the time. It would have been better if it was supported with a metal extendable antenna. The radio is always noisy unless I hold the wire in hand. This is just annoying!

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

08/02/2017

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

It doesn't have an antenna

The device has a long wire as antenna which result in a bad signal all the time. It would have been better if it was supported with a metal extendable antenna. The radio is always noisy unless I hold the wire in hand. This is just annoying!

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

This review was made for AJ3123 Digital tuning clock radio

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