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    AJ3122 Clock Radio

    AJ3122/12

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    AJ3122 Clock Radio

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    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

    Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

    AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

    AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

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    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

    Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

    Easy alarm/time set

    Easy alarm/time set

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