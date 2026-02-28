2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ310/12
Fun talking clock
Tick, tock, it’s a talking clock! Hit the Philips Clock’s button for time announcements in English, French or German. In game mode, it shows random times and the right answer. A LED turns red or green when it’s time to sleep/wake up.
Light up bedtimes and mornings with a different sort of clock. Featuring dual alarms, this Philips clock radio is equipped with special lights and alarm sounds. Set a sleep alarm, and when the time comes, the display will glow red for a few minutes, reminding all that it is time for bed. With a wake-up alarm, the display turns green instead. Working in tandem with these colored lights is a range of specially selected sounds that further remind little ones when it is time to sleep, or when it is time to rise to a brand new day.
Put fun into learning with this talking clock. Hit the “Game” button and the clock goes into game mode. It starts to display a random time in analog or digital format, and waits for your child to adjust the time to match what’s displayed, and to press the “Tell Time” button when he is done. If the answer is correct, the clock will applaud; if not, the clock will give out comical sounds and encourage another try. Game mode helps children learn to read time in both analog and digital formats, and in different languages. Accelerate your child’s learning and infuse fun into his education today.
Powers the unit from any AC outlet.
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