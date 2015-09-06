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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

AEA2700/12

3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

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Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

Swap music instantly between 3 devices with MULTIPAIR

Pair up to 3 smart devices so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, just pick it and hit play. The song on the original device will stop and your new song will take over, perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other’s music in a flash.

Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

Every music lover has his favorite music service or online radio apps on his mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

High fidelity Bluetooth® (aptX® and AAC) music streaming

With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Hi-Fi adapter, however, is armed with high fidelity (aptX® and AAC) Bluetooth® wireless technology – giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with both latest Android™ and Apple iOS smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2

06/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Use as Input to Vaccum Tube amplifier

I have an antique Leak TL12 tube amp, and needed a means to stream music from my lap top and guests devices. What I have found is that the tube amp, which is ~ no noise or distortion, 'round off' or smooths the digital stored and streamed music. Results are better than I expected, music is clear, not muddy, rich in tone, with the typical warm tube sound. I have photos if you would like to have. Sound, even via low cost 100W PA speaker is fantastic, clear, crisp and NO noise or Hum. regards, John

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

02/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good when wifi off on any smartphones

I used ios and recetly android on Honor 10 with the latest updates. I am happy about the sound quality with aptxHD, could be I'd like to upgrade to LDAC. Its playing offline content from my Honor without interruption, but when I want to listen some online content via WiFi it stuttering and interrupting playback, it is the same for iphone 5. I gess it must be some issue on your side, can you tell me how to solve the problem?

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

09/11/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Volume control stoped working

I bought this bluetooth adapter about a year ago. Was very pleased to begin with, but then, was overcome by some serious problems - apparently the bluetooth version Philips used is antique and isn’t supported by lead companies - BOTH my iphone and my Windows laptop stopped being able to control the Philips volume level. Its either 0 or 100. This made this device USELESS for me. P.s I am a software engineer and Im sure it's a Philips problem

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

This review was made for AEA2700 Bluetooth® adapter

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