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2 year warranty

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

AE1500 Portable Radio

AE1500/00

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FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Single thumbwheel control for volume and on/off switch

0

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud in good sound

A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

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