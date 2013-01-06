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Discontinued

AD340 docking speaker

AD340/05

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

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Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

This is a fantastic speaker dock for the price. The sound quality is incredible from such a small unit and the design speaks for itself. It fits perfectly on a window sill or shelf. I couldn't find any reviews for this dock before I bought it but I'm really glad that I did as it is brilliant.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD340 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AD340 docking speaker

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