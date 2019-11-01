We bought this unit after being concerned about the quality of the city air - both short and long term effects. I have to say, that we do not regret the purchase. Not only does it make a noticeable difference, but also has saved me from some rather miserable runny nose mornings that I used to suffer from before. But the cleaner air definitely makes a significant difference, especially if you suffer from allergies - but better regardless, especially if you are in a city where pollutants are present. It is easy to use and has customisable settings, which allow us to ramp it up when we need to avoid particular allergens. The smart tech allowing the unit to connect to the wifi is also great, allowing us to switch the unit on and off remotely - great for when we commute back from work and want the unit on before we arrive. The only thing I do wish was possible was a compatibility with Apple HomeKit which would allow me to automate this a bit more. Other than that, really happy with the three stage filter, with the first pre-filter being cleanable. And the unit looks great - which is pretty impressive considering what it is! Also, as a bonus, the unit is light which makes it handy to move, but also really, really quiet in silent mode - perfect for light sleepers overnight like me!