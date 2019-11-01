2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purifies the air in less than 9 mins (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 333 m³/h.
Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 79 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 333 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 9 min. (1)
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).
4.7
of 5
27
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Ish27
01/11/2019
United Arab Emirates
Amazing
It really looks so perfect! I just love philips! I love it!❤
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier
Dxt Nguyxn
20/01/2023
United Kingdom
Best all in one air purifier
This is one of the best air purifier I’ve ever used. My bedroom is pretty near to my kitchen so everytime I cook something or open the window, cooking smell and other fine dust would make it through my bedroom which made me cough and sneeze non stop especially in the morning. After buying this air purifier, those problem has solved completely. Cooking smells and dust are completely gone, and my sleep has improved dramatically with little to no coughing and sneezing in the morning. I’ve also notice dust that I used to see in the air has completely gone now which suggest to me that it does purifier the air.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms
Air Pollution Control
22/11/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent product!
We bought this due to allergies. Combined with a PIV (Positive Input Ventilation) to sort condensation and ventilation in our home, the air purifier have been working full time for the past 3 years and supplying a clean and fresh air. People need to remember that together this product, you need to keep your house clean. Excessive dust will clog the filters and reduce its efficiency/life span dramatically, and it is not cheap keeping replacing the HEPA and Carbon filters. However, that is a price you pay if you suffer from allergies and need a clean house and clean air.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2889/60 Air Purifier for Large Rooms
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 333㎥/h by the room size of 48 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
(2)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).
(3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2016
(7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.