2 year warranty
Discontinued
A1PRO/00
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A1PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.
Professional DJ headphones
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
Designed with the professional DJ in mind, each earpiece can be swiveled around so that you can hear what's happening around you, whether you're listing to music on the move, or need to hear the roars of your audience.
Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.
High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
Reviews
72mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com