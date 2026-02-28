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Discontinued

Professional DJ headphones

A1PRO/00

Professional DJ Headphones

Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A1PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.

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in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

Professional DJ Headphones

  • Professional DJ headphones

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Dual sided rotating arms for single ear monitoring

Dual sided rotating arms for single ear monitoring

Designed with the professional DJ in mind, each earpiece can be swiveled around so that you can hear what's happening around you, whether you're listing to music on the move, or need to hear the roars of your audience.

Coiled cable stretches to 1.8m for more freedom of movement

Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.

40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

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Disclaimers

  1. 72mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com