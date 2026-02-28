2 year warranty
Discontinued
A1PRO/00
High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.
Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.
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