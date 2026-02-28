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Discontinued

A1PRO Professional DJ headphones

A1PRO/00

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40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

40mm, 2500mW drivers ensure distortion-free music

High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.

Coiled cable stretches to 1.8m for more freedom of movement

Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.

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