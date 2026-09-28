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Xenon WhiteVisionXenon car headlight bulb

85122WHVC1

4.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Safety has never been so attractive

Philips Xenon WhiteVision lamps create an intense white look for you car and improve your visibility with up to 6000 Kelvin white light on the road. The perfect choice for Xenon headlights that match the look of LED lights.

See all benefits

Ultimate white LED effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: D2S

  • 85 V,35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

Xenon WhiteVision is ECE certified and road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without irritate oncoming traffic thanks to a headlamp color that’s harmonized with LED lights.

Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

Maximum white light with a color temperature of 5000 K means your headlights create better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light is better for concentration and helps you to stay alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable and safer driving experience.

Philips car lamps are highly resistant

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gt200 H7

Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

09/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A value for money xenon bulb

Ideal for replacement bulb with better brightness at the right side in compared with lamps which have replaced. The kelvin in low beam is what you need from a xenon bulb especially on wet roads and the high beam on my ABL lights is amazing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 85415VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

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