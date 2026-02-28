2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258XV+B1
Take performance to the X-treme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
Type of lamp: H1
Pack of: 1
12 V,55 W
More light
The bright white light (up to 3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortabl
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
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